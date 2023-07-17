Twickenham Film Studios has hired Justin Lanchbury as its picture post & dailies manager, and Carl Childs as its head of engineering.

Childs rejoins the studio, having previously been head of engineering from 2012-2015. Since then he has been working in corporate AV for the likes of Engage and Carillion.

Childs said: “Coming back to Twickenham, it’s unusual that a lot of it is familiar, but at the same time there’s a lot of change. I’m incredibly excited to be back here to support the team and the world class facilities we offer.”

Meanwhile, Lanchbury has over 23 years’ experience in the industry with credits such as No Time to Die, Firebrand, and Ex Machina. He spent over 10 years as head of picture sales at Molinare until 2017, where he worked alongside Twickenham joint MD Andrew Boswell for several years, and has more recently worked with DryLab and Final Frame.

Lanchbury said: “I am thrilled to have joined such a wonderful team of Oscar winning creative talent and world class facilities in one of the UK’s most iconic film studios. It is an exciting time to join, and it’s great to be working with Andrew Boswell again.”

Boswell commented: “We are delighted to welcome Justin Lanchbury and Carl Childs to the Twickenham Film Studios team. Their experience and expertise will ensure we have the perfect skillset to continue to support all picture and engineering client requirements and that Twickenham continues to offer an exemplary London based script to screen offer.”

Fellow joint MD Superna Sethi added: “It gives us great delight to welcome Justin Lanchbury and Carl to our professional team at Twickenham, they bring a vast amount of knowledge, experience, and enthusiasm. It’s also wonderful to see Carl reunited with Twickenham after all these years.”