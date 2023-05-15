The move reduces the company’s carbon footprint by removing the need to drive kit down the M4

Camera and lens hire company Video Europe has opened an office in Cardiff, which will run in addition to its London HQ.

The company says Cardiff has long been an important centre for media, and continues to thrive with major studios and production companies active in the region.

Video Europe’s new Cardiff facility provides “direct and rapid access to all the latest equipment,” says the company.

Matt Marner, director of Video Europe, said: “The industry in Wales, and just over the Severn Bridge in Bristol, is full of creative talent and dynamic energy. We are holding a large inventory in our new Cardiff base so we can respond to customer demands quickly, with full support and of course the benefit of a lower carbon footprint by removing the need to drive kit down the M4. This is an expansion that we are very excited about.”

Video Europe Cardiff will be managed by Tom McNally (pictured above left), who has over 20 years of experience in the rental industry. Callum Barrand (pictured above right) joins the team as bookings coordinator.