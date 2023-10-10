YouTube has launched its Primetime Channels product in the UK.

This service allows users to browse, subscribe to and watch premium content from streaming services, within YouTube. Users can discover content through the likes of official trailers, cast interviews, or user-generated content from favourite TV shows, and then sign up for a paid subscription to the streaming service that provides that series. The UK is Primetime Channels’ third market, after earlier being launched in the US and Germany.

Early media partners for the product in the UK include Paramount+, Lionsgate+, Hayu, History Play and Crime & Investigation Play. DAZN also plans to launch on Primetime Channels in the UK and Germany soon.

Richard Lewis, director of partnerships at YouTube UK & Ireland, said: “The need to jump from app to app to get to desired content disrupts and adds friction to the user experience. Primetime Channels gives users access to official TV, movies or streaming service content all in one place. And with Brits increasingly watching YouTube from their TVs, this offering will complete their entertainment journey on the platform.”

Peter Parmenter, EVP of business development at DAZN, said: “Removing friction and making it as easy as possible for sports fans to access the content they love is central to our strategy at DAZN. Therefore, we are delighted to be a partner of YouTube for its launch of PrimeTime Channels in the UK and globally.”

Hendrik McDermott, MD of Hayu, EMEA Networks & international direct-to-consumer, added: “From the moment of UK launch in March 2016, Hayu has built upon the successful dual strategy of distribution direct-to-consumer and through partnerships. This latest exciting partnership with YouTube Prime Channels in the UK is another key route to giving fans of reality TV frictionless access to the full Hayu experience of hundreds of shows and thousands of hours of content, ad-free on the same day as the USA.”

The image above shows the US edition of Primetime Channels.