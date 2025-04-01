“Twitter: Breaking the Bird is a compelling tale – albeit told without flair – of how idealism and ignorance, willed and unwilled, combined to bring down a potential empire. It is an illustration of the profound difficulties we will face if we continue to let young, confident, unformed and uninformed men shape and rule the internet – which is to say our society – without making them look at what they are doing and examine the consequences.”

Lucy Mangan, The Guardian

“There was one major flaw with Twitter: Breaking the Bird – it didn’t feature a fresh interview with the social media site’s co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey. Everyone, from fellow co-founders Biz Stone and Ev Williams to engineers, executives and lawyers, were grilled on the flight and plummet of the little blue bird, but the messianic, unknowable Dorsey was present only in archive footage. Otherwise, Kate Quine’s film was a riveting account of how wild-eyed Silicon Valley dreaming can transform into disturbing, ideological dogma.”

Chris Bennion, The Telegraph

“Dorsey declined to be interviewed, and his absence leaves a hole in an otherwise fascinating (and depressing) documentary, despite the use of extensive footage and interviews with those who knew him well. Surprisingly, little time is devoted to the Musk takeover and Twitter’s rebranding as X, and nothing is mentioned about Twitter’s latest issue: the exodus of its weary users to other platforms, such as Instagram, Bluesky, and TikTok.”

Marianne Levy, The i

“They were commendably candid, filling us in on the slightly chaotic early years when the site would often crash. The picture painted was that of a young team who were not prepared for how their creation would take off, which is fair enough because neither was anyone else.”

Carol Midgley, The Times