The World Rally Championship’s Rally.TV platform is now available through the DAZN platform.

Joining the NFL, FIBA, and PGA Tour, the eight-year partnership will see DAZN distribute the D2C service globally through its platform, as a standalone subscription or an add-on. However, it will not be available in countries with an existing broadcasting agreement, which include the UK, Estonia, Finland, France, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Sweden, China, Hong Kong, and Japan.

Starting with this year’s first event on 30 May, Rally.TV offers 24/7 content including more than 30 weekends of live rallying per year, including every round of the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC), FIA World Rallycross Championship (World RX) and FIA European Rally Championship (ERC). Non-live content includes archive, highlights, documentaries, and behind the scenes access and analysis.

Some of this content will be available through DAZN’s free tier, which was launched last year and recently appointed its own CEO.

Shay Segev, DAZN Group CEO, said: “DAZN’s scalable and best in class technology is ideally suited to creating destinations for sports fans, with our ability to reach millions of users across 200 plus territories, while creating bespoke and localised experiences in core markets. This multi-year partnership with Rally.TV will create a global home for their exciting and compelling competitions, helping rally fans better access the sport they are so passionate about, while creating new engagement opportunities for WRC to access potential fans.

“This is the latest in a series of long-term channel deals that sees DAZN innovating and enhancing the way rights holders can increase exposure and develop their sport commercially and digitally.”

WRC Promoter managing director Jona Siebel added: “Teaming up with DAZN as a distribution partner offers us the ability to significantly increase the reach of our Rally.TV platform. As Rally.TV enters its second year now is the time to take the next step in building the reach of Rally.TV and this relationship with DAZN will assist us in achieving that.”