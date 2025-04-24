Six-part Channel 4 drama Falling sees Keeley Hawes star as Anna, a devoted nun, and Paapa Essiedu as David, a Catholic priest, in BAFTA award-winning writer Jack Thorne’s first ever love story.

Despite both characters being deeply committed to their work in the church and in their community, but after falling in love, they are both are forced to wrestle with what it means for them, their vows, and their relationship with God.

The cast also features Rakie Ayola (The Pact, Kaos), Jason Watkins (Coma, The Lost Honour of Christopher Jefferies), Niamh Cusack (The Virtues, Heartbeat), Adrian Scarborough (Gavin and Stacey, The Chelsea Detective), David Dawson (My Policeman, The Last Kingdom), Susan Brown (Mr Bates vs The Post Office, It’s A Sin), Sandra Voe (Howards End, Vera Drake) and TV newcomers, Holly Rhys and Shayde Sinclair.

Falling is executive produced by George Ormond, George Faber and Jack Thorne. Joe Donaldson (Cobra, Ripper Street, Peaky Blinders) is the producer and Peter Hoar (It’s A Sin, The Last of Us, Umbrella Academy) will direct. It has been commissioned for Channel 4 by Ollie Madden, director of Film4 and Channel 4 drama and Gwawr Lloyd, commissioning editor, drama.

Banijay Rights will distribute internationally by Banijay Rights.