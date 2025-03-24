All attendees have the chance to secure a one-to-one meeting with commissioners from UKTV, ITV, BritBox, WBD and Disney

Delegates have until Wednesday 26 March to apply to speak directly to one of 10 commissioning editors at this year’s Broadcast Summit, in a one-to-one meeting.

Attendees who purchase a ticket will receive a form to register interest in who they would like to meet from:

Claire Hookway, commissioning executive, drama - UKTV

Emile Nawagamuwa, commissioning executive, factual & factual entertainment - UKTV

Jason Dawson, commissioning executive, comedy entertainment - UKTV

Kirsty Hanson, senior commissioning executive factual & factual entertainment - UKTV

TJ., commissioning executive, factual & factual entertainment - UKTV

Kevin O’Brien, commissioning editor, entertainment - ITV

Hannah Scott, scripted manager - Disney+

Rebecca Bayatti, commissioning executive - Warner Bros. Discovery

Stephen Nye, senior commissioning executive - BritBox

Jess O’Riordan, commissioning executive - BritBox

The summit, which takes place at 1 Wimpole Street in central London on 2 April, kicks off with another major panel, with label bosses assessing the State of the Indie Nation and the findings of the Broadcast Indie Survey 2025. Melanie Leach, joint chief executive, South Shore; Chris Carey, managing director, Dancing Ledge Productions; Karen Smith, chief executive, Tuesday’s Child; and Dan Chambers, creative director, Blink Films,

Programmes highlights include a masterclass on the BBC/Big Talk Studios smash hit Ludwig, featuring the show’s writer Mark Brotherhood, executive producer and Big Talk chief executive Kenton Allen, and its commissioner, BBC head of comedy Tanya Qureshi.

Meanwhile, LTX Studio is redefining how creatives visualize, plan, and pitch their projects—turning ideas into fully realized storyboards and AI-powered video in minutes. In a How AI Can Elevate Your Storytelling session, LTX sales team lead Ian Samuel will unveil the groundbreaking features that make production dramatically faster and more dynamic, explore real-world use cases, and share what’s next for AI in filmmaking. Whether you’re a director, producer, or creative agency, this is your chance to see how AI can elevate your workflow and storytelling process.

To close the event, Netflix’s VP of content for UK & Ireland Anne Mensah, Sky’s executive director of unscripted originals Phil Edgar-Jones and the founder and former chief executive of Love Productions Richard McKerrow will join Banijay UK boss Patrick Holland and UKTV commissioning chief Hilary Rosen take part in an Industry Question Time panel.

Other speakers at this year’s event include ITVX managing editor Craig Morris, BBC3 head of content Nasfim Haque, Disney+ executive director of unscripted Sean Doyle, and BBC head of daytime and early peak Rob Unsworth.

The summit sponsors include Audio Network, Garden Studios, LTX Studio and TRP Research.

If you are interested in sponsoring the event, please contact Francesca Verdusco francesca.verdusco@mbi.london. For any other questions about the event, please contact IndieSummit@broadcastnow.co.uk