All attendees at next month’s Broadcast Summit will have the chance to secure a one-to-one meeting with commissioners from UKTV, ITV, BritBox and Disney.

Ticket holders will be given the opportunity to speak directly to a member of the UKTV commissioning team including Claire Hookway, commissioning executive, drama, Emile Nawagamuwa, commissioning executive, factual & factual entertainment, Jason Dawson, commissioning executive, comedy entertainment, Kirsty Hanson, senior commissioning executive factual & factual entertainment and TJ. commissioning executive, factual & factual entertainment.

Also available for direct one-to-one meetings at the Broadcast Summit are Kevin O’Brien, ITV commissioning editor, entertainment, Disney scripted manager Hannah Scott, and Stephen Nye (senior commissioning executive) and Jess O’Riordan (commissioning executive) both from BritBox.

The summit, which takes place at 1 Wimpole Street in central London on 2 April, kicks off with another major panel, with label bosses assessing the State of the Indie Nation and the findings of the Broadcast Indie Survey 2025.

The speakers are Melanie Leach, joint chief executive, South Shore; Chris Carey, managing director, Dancing Ledge Productions; Karen Smith, chief executive, Tuesday’s Child; and Dan Chambers, creative director, Blink Films.

Elsewhere, ITVX managing editor Craig Morris will lift the lid on how broadcasters approach scheduling and programme management in the streaming age, and a raft of commissioners will discuss their buying priorities in genres including documentaries, lifestyle, drama and content pitched at young audiences.

Speakers across those panels include BBC3 head of content Nasfim Haque, Disney+ executive director of unscripted Sean Doyle, and BBC head of daytime and early peak Rob Unsworth.

Banijay UK supremo Patrick Holland and UKTV commissioning boss Hilary Rosen are the first two speakers confirmed for Industry Question Time panel. The high-profile duo will be part of a five-strong panel fielding questions on the shape, size, prospects and performance of the British TV industry. Delegates will be able to submit questions via the event app.

For more information on the full programme, and how to buy early bird tickets, click here.

The summit sponsors include Audio Network, Garden Studios, LTX Studio and TRP Research.

If you are interested in sponsoring the event, please contact Francesca Verdusco francesca.verdusco@mbi.london. For any other questions about the event, please contact IndieSummit@broadcastnow.co.uk.