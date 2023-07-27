‘Nick has taken on board our ethos of being a client-facing agency and has brought with him an excellent awareness of up-and-coming talent’

30

Assistant agent/talent manager

Lark

Having spent six years working in agencies across London, Nick Hitchcock has entered a new phase in his career since joining talent agency Lark in May 2022. His roster of clients, which includes director Faraz Shariat, screenwriters Coline Abert and Shane Crowley and novelist Eimear McBride, is indicative of the unique creative voices he seeks out when onboarding writing and film-making talent.

Hitchcock takes pride in facilitating ‘firsts’ for his clients, from Shariat’s English-language debut to Crowley’s original TV series, as well as helping early-career film-makers get their first projects o the ground.

These fledgling talents have already had some success – director Musa Alderson-Clarke’s short film Killing Boris Johnson went to Cannes last year and Rafael Manuel is now developing his debut feature film with a UK team, after winning the

Silver Bear at the Berlinale Film Festival in 2020 for his short Filipiñana. Another of Hitchcock’s clients is Liv Little, who published her debut novel Rosewater this year and is now working on significant projects in film and TV.

Hitchcock attributes this success to the team at Lark, who he says have been “incredibly supportive” of his endeavours.

Lark co-founder and agent Sophie Dolan describes Hitchcock as a “fundamental” part of the agency’s team, providing an “exceptional” level of support across the company’s client list, on top of building his own list.

She adds: “Nick has taken on board our ethos of being a client-facing agency and has brought with him an excellent awareness of up-and-coming talent, adding some fantastic new writers and directors to Lark’s roster.”