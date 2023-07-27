‘His likeable and warm personality allows him to build strong relationships with clients, commissioners and producers’

35

Senior talent manager

Insanity Talent Management

Seb Jewell honed his talent for dealing with influential people as a professional rugby player for Harlequins, Wasps and London Welsh, with a sideline as assistant editor for DV8 Fulham & Chelsea magazine, where he interviewed business people and influencers across the entertainment industry.

In 2017, he decided the time was right for a change and became a music management assistant, before transitioning into broadcast talent management.

In the past year, Jewell has secured high-profile projects for Radio 1 DJ and Help I Sexted My Boss host Jordan North, including a coveted spot on I’m a Celebrity… and a hosting gig on BBC3’s Go Hard Or Go Home – a job Jewell managed around North’s sold-out live podcast tour and Radio 1 presenting commitments.

Jewell also managed the career transition of Made In Chelsea’s Sam Thompson, from reality TV star to Love Island: Aftersun co-host. Jewell recognised the value of using Thompson’s social media content to demonstrate Sam’s love for the show.

Insanity director of legal & business a airs Chris Parker says Jewell played a “pivotal role” in shaping the career progression of Thompson and North. He also manages YouTuber Chian Reynolds, who is set to be the host of a new series for Channel 4.0 later this year.

Jewell likes to develop original concepts with clients, enabling them to retain the IP, and has ideas optioned with multiple indies.

Parker says: “His likeable and warm personality allows him to build strong relationships with clients, commissioners and producers. He has a keen eye for developing and managing new talent, consolidating their careers and establishing them as key industry players.”