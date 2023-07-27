‘Heather is a tenacious and passionate talent manager. She has boundless energy and enthusiasm for her work’

33

Senior talent manager

Insanity Group

Heather Winstanley’s initial involvement with the industry stemmed from her education, having trained at Rose Bruford College and worked as an actress for several years post graduation.

Intent on staying in entertainment, she moved into talent management, specialising in factual and fact-ent. Her rapid ascension through the ranks at KBJ Management caught the attention of Insanity, which headhunted her to develop its fact-ent talent roster.

Joining in 2020, she has become an integral member of the team over the past three years, building an eye-catching cadre of broadcast talent including Chris Bavin, Michelle Ackerley, Ruby Bhogal and Will Kirk.

A central part of her ability stems from being able to see the route to career progression for her talent. With Kirk, she has managed his transition from furniture restorer to presenter of his own BBC Daytime series, and a Bafta winner for his involvement with BBC special The Repair Shop: A Royal Visit.

Insanity general manager (entertainment) Neil Ransome says: “Heather is a tenacious and passionate talent manager. She has boundless energy and enthusiasm for her work, which she does to an exceptional standard. She has an impressive contacts list, with the ability to manage and build relationships with commissioning editors and producers alike.

“Her commitment to her clients is second-to-none, working tirelessly for their careers.”