Talent manager and producer

UTC Group

Described by UTC Group co-founder Pollyanna McGirr as “the next-generation leader we need in this industry”, Ray Böhm has made it his mission to amplify diverse voices in the television industry.

With extensive TV credits as a casting assistant, his experience spans Amazon Prime Video’s The Devil’s Hour to Nolly on ITV1, as well as Years And Years and Doctor Who for the BBC. Böhm’s ability to spot and showcase talent has been recognised by the Casting Directors’ Guild, where he won a CDG Award for his work on It’s A Sin.

He also played a role in the groundbreaking casting of Jo Martin and Ncuti Gatwa in Doctor Who, the first actors of colour to take on the iconic role of the Doctor.

These accolades were collected after just five-and-a-half years of working in TV casting before he was headhunted by talent management agency UTC Group, where he now serves as a talent manager and producer.

Having grown up with a lack of representation of people who looked like him, Böhm says he has felt “compelled to fight for equality”.

“This opportunity shows others that starting from humble beginnings doesn’t hinder your ability to achieve your dreams with hard work and supportive allies,” he adds.

Having held his current role for 11 months, Böhm has devised, launched and produced a brand new showcase strand in collaboration with Soho Theatre, as well as a digital content strand focusing on promoting black and under-represented comedians.

McGirr says that Böhm’s “kind and humble nature – from which comes his desire to elevate and support others from similarly under-represented backgrounds – only makes talent, production and his peers love him more”.