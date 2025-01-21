Double FTV blasts out the gate with bomb disposal doc for C5 and bumper C4 order

A Place in the Sun indie Freeform Productions has launched a production label named Double FTV, which is getting underway with commissions from Channel 4 and Channel 5.

C5 has ordered a four-part series from the fledgling indie led by Michelle Heeley. The series titled Bomb Squad: Trigger Point, follows the men and women who put their lives on the line to disarm and detonate thousands of bombs each year.

Meeting with some of the most elite units of the British Army, Royal Navy and leading private bomb disposal company Brimstone, it features emotional testimony from survivors of major wars and terror attacks. This is coupled with dramatic footage from war zones, featuring military personnel who served across the world.

The four-parter was commissioned by C5’s unscripted commissioning editor Federico Ruiz and will be executive produced by Heeley, with Rob Lambie as series producer. Heeley is also acting as executive producer and creative director.

Federico Ruiz, commissioning editor for unscripted at Channel 5 said: “The second you step into the real world of bomb disposal, your heart is in your mouth. The excruciating tension that these professionals work under makes for compelling viewing, and will have you seriously questioning yourself any time you think you’re having a bad day at work.”

Double FTV’s ambition is to create new original factual and factual entertainment formats, with the company also landing a whopping 15-part series for C4 titled Jasmine’s Renovation in the Sun.

Jasmine’s Renovation in the Sun will follow A Place in the Sun’s presenter Jasmine Harman and husband Jon as they take the plunge to purchase and renovate a rundown Spanish Villa.

Over the course of the year, the series will follow the highs and lows of the family’s renovation project as they attempt to turn the dilapidated villa into their perfect family home.

Freeform Productions will continue to produce A Place in the Sun while Double FTV will create new original formats.

Heeley said: “We are hugely excited to launch Double FTV. We believe Double FTV will play a pivotal role in developing and delivering high- quality content that entertains, informs, and inspires audiences with double the humour, double the heart, and double the originality.”

Antoine Palmer and Ann Lavelle, founders of the Freeform Group, added: “We are excited about the fantastic new shows Double FTV have coming up and also the brilliant ideas it has in late stage development.”

It is also understood that the group will produce films for The One Show on BBC1.