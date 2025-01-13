My Family indie expands into Wales with hire of Paul Islwyn Thomas

The chief executive of now-defunct Welsh indie Wildflame has been appointed as director of programmes at DLT Entertainment, with the hire marking the indie’s expansion into Wales.

Headquartered in London and New York, the production and distribution outfit behind long-running BBC1 sitcom My Family is opening a factual production office in Wales called DLT Entertainment Wales. Paul Islwyn Thomas will oversee a slate of new development projects and serve as the main point of contact for Wales-based productions.

The factual veteran set up Cardiff-based Wildflame in 2016 under Flame Media and established the indie as an independently owned and managed label during the pandemic. The indie, which was responsible for docs including Sex, Me and Disability, shuttered in August amid tough market conditions.

Islwyn Thomas previously held senior leadership roles including head of arts and events at BBC Cymru Wales, managing director of Indus Films and creative director at Bulb Films (Boom/Twofour Group).

He has also worked as an executive producer for broadcasters including BBC1, BBC2 and BBC4, S4C, BBC Cymru Wales, Discovery Science US, Smithsonian, Blue Ant Canada, Channel 5/Paramount UK, and Viacom/CBS US.

President of DLT Entertainment Donald Taffner Jr. said: “This move reflects DLT’s commitment to broadening our creative footprint. Paul’s extensive experience and proven track record puts us in great stead to deliver world-class programming from Wales, contributing to both our regional and international growth.”

Islwyn Thomas said: “The region is brimming with creative talent and production opportunities, and I look forward to developing a slate of standout programming that showcases Wales on both national and global stages.”

The appointment and expansion follows the acquisition of Samir Shah’s Juniper Productions in August. DLT’s portfolio also includes labels such as Vera Productions and Mark Watson’s Impatient Productions.