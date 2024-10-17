‘Straddling two realities, the contestants have to play the ultimate game of perception and deception’

Distributor All3Media International

Producer Studio Lambert

Length 12 x 60 minutes

Broadcaster USA Network (US)

The latest competition format from the company behind The Traitors and Race Across The World straddles the real and digital worlds. The Anonymous will follow 12 players as they live together, complete challenges and form alliances, but at key moments, communicate with each other anonymously via the show’s social media platform.

Using their anonymous online handles, they can scheme, strategise and deceive fellow players to try to increase their social standing and keep themselves safe in the game. In every episode, the players will individually attempt to match up the other players with their handles, and whoever is matched least wins the power to eliminate. Only one will take home the grand cash prize.

All3Media International executive vice-president, EMEA, Stephen Driscoll says the show reflects the modern world, which offers the opportunity for people to lead double lives – both face-to-face and behind a keyboard.

“We can show one side of ourselves in person to family, friends and colleagues, and then act completely differently online,” he says. “In this innovative reality competition, these two worlds collide and are laid bare for the audience.

“Straddling two realities, the contestants have to play the ultimate game of perception and deception, where every move they make is totally calculated and a single misstep can expose their true identity.”

Driscoll sees parallels with The Traitors in that the show allows people of a range of ages and personality types to participate – and reveal their competitiveness.

“Sometimes we are surprised just how passionate the contestants can become about certain aspects of the gameplay. It seems that every opportunity to behave badly – to lie and cheat – is hugely incentivising to lots of people,” he says.

The format launched on USA Network in early September and will soon be available on NBCU streamer Peacock. Driscoll hints at “strong interest” from regular producer and broadcaster partners in key markets.

“Studio Lambert’s reputation for innovative formats precedes it and the market has responded very positively,” he says.

All3media International will launch The Anonymous at Mipcom, ATF and Mip Cancun.