My Life With the Walter Boys, The Crown, Squid Game: The Challenge and School Spirits all make this week’s most-watched list

Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 11 December 

My_Life_With_the_Walter_Boys_n_S1_E9_00_07_11_21_R

1. My Life With the Walter Boys: Season 1.8m views

The Crown Season 6

2. The Crown: Season 6

5.8m views

OBLITERATED_Unit_12002RC

3. Obliterated: Season 1

5.2m views

World War II Frontlines

4. World War II: From the Frontlines: Season 1

4.4m views

Squid_Game__The_Challenge_n_S1_E1_00_08_23_14RC

5. Squad Game: The Challenge: Season 1

3m views 

Car Masters

6. Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 5

2.4m views

Bad_Surgeon_Love_Under_the_Knife_Season_1_S1_E1_00_00_05_03

7. Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife: Season 1

2.3m views

Cocomelon

8. CoComelon Lane: Season 1

2m views 

Young sheldon

9. Young Sheldon: Season 1

1.6m views

School Spirits

10. School Spirits: Season 1

1.4m views

 UK top 10
1 The Crown: Season 6
2 My Life With the Walter Boys: Season 1
3 World War II: From the Frontlines: Season 1
4 Squid Game: The Challenge: Season 1
5 Obliterated: Season 1
6 Dubai Bling: Season 2
7 Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife: Season 1
8 Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 5
9 A Nearly Normal Family: Limited Series
10 CoComelon Lane: Season 1

