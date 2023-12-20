My Life With the Walter Boys, The Crown, Squid Game: The Challenge and School Spirits all make this week’s most-watched list
Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 11 December
1. My Life With the Walter Boys: Season 1.8m views
2. The Crown: Season 6
5.8m views
3. Obliterated: Season 1
5.2m views
4. World War II: From the Frontlines: Season 1
4.4m views
5. Squad Game: The Challenge: Season 1
3m views
6. Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 5
2.4m views
7. Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife: Season 1
2.3m views
8. CoComelon Lane: Season 1
2m views
9. Young Sheldon: Season 1
1.6m views
10. School Spirits: Season 1
1.4m views
|UK top 10
|1
|The Crown: Season 6
|2
|My Life With the Walter Boys: Season 1
|3
|World War II: From the Frontlines: Season 1
|4
|Squid Game: The Challenge: Season 1
|5
|Obliterated: Season 1
|6
|Dubai Bling: Season 2
|7
|Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife: Season 1
|8
|Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 5
|9
|A Nearly Normal Family: Limited Series
|10
|CoComelon Lane: Season 1
