Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 16 September
1. Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
12.3m views
2. The Perfect Couple: Limited Series
10.4m views
3. Emily in Paris: Season 4
9.2m views
4. Prison Break: Season 1
3.4m views
5. Prison Break: Season 2
2.8m views
6. Prison Break: Season 3
2.2m views
7. KAOS
2.2m views
8. CoComelon: Season 11
2m views
9. Selling Sunset: Season 8
1.7m views
10. Worst Ex Ever: Season 1
1.7m views
|UK top 10
|1
|Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
|2
|The Perfect Couple: Limited Series
|3
|Emily in Paris: Season 4
|4
|Selling Sunset: Season 8
|5
|KAOS
|6
|Jack Whitehall: Fatherhood with My Father: Season 1
|7
|Brassic: Season 1
|8
|Love Rats: Season 2
|9
|Butterfly: Season 1
|10
|Prison Break: Season 1
No comments yet