Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 16 September 

1. Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

12.3m views

2. The Perfect Couple: Limited Series

10.4m views

3. Emily in Paris: Season 4

9.2m views 

4. Prison Break: Season 1

3.4m views

5. Prison Break: Season 2

2.8m views

6. Prison Break: Season 3

2.2m views 

7. KAOS

2.2m views 

8. CoComelon: Season 11

2m views

9. Selling Sunset: Season 8

1.7m views

10. Worst Ex Ever: Season 1

1.7m views 

 UK top 10
1 Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
2 The Perfect Couple: Limited Series
3 Emily in Paris: Season 4
4 Selling Sunset: Season 8
5 KAOS
6 Jack Whitehall: Fatherhood with My Father: Season 1
7 Brassic: Season 1
8 Love Rats: Season 2
9 Butterfly: Season 1
10 Prison Break: Season 1

