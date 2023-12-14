Obliterated, My Life With the Walter Boys, Squid Game: The Challenge and Virgin River all make this week’s most-watched list

Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 4 December 

1. Obliterated: Season 1

9m views

2. My Life With the Walter Boys: Season 1

7.5m views

3. Squad Game: The Challenge: Season 1

6.6m views 

4. Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife: Season 1

5m views

5. World War II: From the Frontlines: Season 1

4.2m views

6. The Crown: Season 6

2.5m views 

7. CoComelon Lane: Season 1

2.4m views 

8. Virgin River: Season 5

2.2m views

9. Young Sheldon: Season 1

1.9m views

10. Young Sheldon: Season 2

1.4m views

 UK top 10
1 Squid Game: The Challenge: Season 1
2 Obliterated: Season 1
3 Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife: Season 1
4 Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Christmas Roast
5 My Life With the Walter Boys: Season 1
6 Costco at Christmas
7 The Crown: Season 6
8 World War II: From the Frontlines: Season 1
9 A Nearly Normal Family: Limited Series
10 CoComelon Lane: Season 1

