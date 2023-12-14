Obliterated, My Life With the Walter Boys, Squid Game: The Challenge and Virgin River all make this week’s most-watched list
Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 4 December
1. Obliterated: Season 1
9m views
2. My Life With the Walter Boys: Season 1
7.5m views
3. Squad Game: The Challenge: Season 1
6.6m views
4. Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife: Season 1
5m views
5. World War II: From the Frontlines: Season 1
4.2m views
6. The Crown: Season 6
2.5m views
7. CoComelon Lane: Season 1
2.4m views
8. Virgin River: Season 5
2.2m views
9. Young Sheldon: Season 1
1.9m views
10. Young Sheldon: Season 2
1.4m views
|UK top 10
|1
|Squid Game: The Challenge: Season 1
|2
|Obliterated: Season 1
|3
|Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife: Season 1
|4
|Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Christmas Roast
|5
|My Life With the Walter Boys: Season 1
|6
|Costco at Christmas
|7
|The Crown: Season 6
|8
|World War II: From the Frontlines: Season 1
|9
|A Nearly Normal Family: Limited Series
|10
|CoComelon Lane: Season 1
No comments yet