Baby Reindeer has received the most nominations across the Bafta TV and Television Craft Awards, scoring eight nods including limited drama.

The Clerkenwell Films-produced Netflix sleeper hit, which is created by and stars Richard Gadd, is up for leading actor, limited drama and supporting actress (for Jessica Gunning and Nava Mau) in the TV awards, and director – fiction, editing – fiction, sound – fiction and writer – drama in the TV Craft Awards.

It will compete against ITV1’s drama Mr Bates vs the Post Office (ITV Studios and Little Gem Media), Disney+’s Rivals (Happy Prince) and Apple TV+’s Slow Horses (See-Saw Films), each of which had a total of six nominations across both awards.

Storyville doc Life and Death in Gaza and FX Productions’ Disney+ drama Say Nothing got four nods apiece.

The BBC had the most nominations of all the broadcasters and streamers, with 75 across both the TV and TV Craft Awards, followed by Channel 4 with 27 and Netflix with 26.

The full list of winners for both awards is set out below.

Bafta chief executive Jane Millichip said: “The drama of sport, the truth of fiction, the humanity of documentary, the poignancy of comedy, serious entertainment – this year’s nominees reflect every aspect of the human condition.”

The Bafta Television Awards will take place on Sunday 11 May, and the Television Craft Awards will take place on Sunday 27 April.