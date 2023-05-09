BT Sport director of mobile and immersive Matt Stagg is to leave Warner Bros. Discovery.

Stagg moved over to Warner Bros. Discovery as part of the company’s joint venture with BT Sport, that came into being last year. Before that, he had held the same role at BT Sport since 2018, moving over from BT’s EE business. Stagg played a key role in the broadcaster’s tech innovations, including its use of 5G, augmented reality, and virtual reality.

He aims to continue in this space, having recently been appointed to the advisory board of Condense - a Bristol-based start up that captures and live-streams real world events into 3D virtual spaces. He is also a member of the UK5G Advisory Board representing the Sport and Creative Industries, and an advisory board member at Brunel University.

Stagg leaves Warner Bros. Discovery as it moves to launch its TNT Sports brand in the UK - replacing BT Sport and eventually Eurosport. The broadcaster has looked at immersive experiences itself, including a UCI Track Champions League metaverse.

Announcing his departure on Linkedin, Stagg wrote: “After an incredible five years at BT Sport/WBD, I am excited to pursue new opportunities in immersive sports broadcasting. There are too many people to thanks but I have to shout out Jamie Hindhaugh who shared my vision for mobile and immersive technology in sports broadcasting and brought me over from EE. I will miss the BT Sport team immensely, but its a small industry so I’m sure we will work together in the future.”