Adobe’s Premiere Pro and EVS’ LiveCeption and MediaCeption will use the file transfer tech

Lucidlink technology has been integrated into Adobe Premiere Pro and EVS’ live production tools LiveCeption and MediaCeption.

EVS users can write both high-resolution (hi-res) video files and low-resolution (lo-res) proxy video files directly into a cloud-hosted LucidLink Filespace, using their existing tools and live ingest workflows.

LucidLink’s data streaming protocol and user management features then allow production supervisors to grant instant access to only the proxy files, only the hi-res files, or both, depending on the user’s requirements for content creation. The remote creatives can then install the LucidLink client and access the growing content directly inside Adobe Premiere Pro. The content will be available in EVS MediaCeption for metadata enrichment and further media management operations.

This aims to have the benefits for sport and live content, allowing remote editors to instantly work on live footage and send finished edits back to location.

Mike Shore, SVP products and solutions at EVS, said: “The addition of LucidLink to our already robust workflow of Edit While Capture inside Premiere Pro further enables our users to take the best advantage of our live production tools while employing the best editorial talent in the world, without regard for distance.”

Peter Thompson, co-founder and CEO of LucidLink, added: “Live sports media production relies on savvy planning, collaboration, and lightning-fast turnaround. The list of stakeholders relying on real-time content is expansive, from broadcasters assembling half-time supercuts, advertisers fulfilling sponsored content, to marketing teams pushing out high-impact social media content. What used to happen in a cramped trailer outside an event can now happen in near real-time from anywhere around the world.”