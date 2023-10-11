It is also adding the ability to publish directly to Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok in Premiere Pro

Adobe is previewing AI-powered new features for video at its Adobe Max event.

Part of the Adobe Sneaks showcase, the company has revealed prototypes for several new features across Creative Cloud, including generative AI fill, AI-powered automated dubbing, the ability to composite a subject and scene from separate videos, and a tool that can convert video from low resolution to high resolution.

AI-powered video features Project Fast Fill: Brings Firefly generative AI to video for the first time. Leveraging Generative Fill technology – which Adobe Photoshop already uses to ease the addition, removal, or expansion of content in images with simple Firefly-powered text prompts – Project Fast Fill offers an early look at what human-prompted generative AI could enable inside Adobe video editing tools including Premiere Pro and After Effects. Project Dub Dub Dub: Automates the video dubbing process, making a historically labor- and cost-intensive process as easy as clicking a button. Project Dub Dub Dub’s AI capabilities allow a recording or audio track of a video to be automatically translated to all supported languages while preserving the voice of the original speaker, temporally aligned with the original dialogue and ready to publish. Project Scene Change: Allows video editors to composite a subject and scene, from two separate videos captured with different camera trajectories, into a scene with synchronized camera motion. Project Res Up: A tool that converts video from low- to high-resolution using diffusion-based upsampling technology.

In addition, Adobe has added a number of features to Premiere Pro. These include the ability to publish directly to Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok from within the editor, the “Share” button introducing users to Frame.io for content sharing and collaboration, new colour preferences and improved tone mapping.

Its recent improvements in Text Based Editing in Premiere Pro and automated Roto Brush in After Effects, which were announced at IBC and you can read about here, are also now generally available.