AE Live has completed the acquisition of US-based Silver Spoon.

This marks a move to expand into the US by AE Live, which specialises in graphics and data services. It already has business in India, South East Asia, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand, in addition to its UK base, and works with clients such as Premier League Productions, BBC, ITV, Sky Sports, WTA Tennis, the Rugby World Cup and Fox Sports.

Silver Spoon is based in New York and has an office in LA, and works with the broadcast, film, live events, sport, music and advertising industries. It also has an XR and LED stage in New York state. It has worked with major US broadcasters such as CBS and Nickelodeon on its Nickmas American Football programming, and Riot Games on its esports coverage, as well as outside of sport with the likes of Fox and MTV.

Dan Pack, MD of Silver Spoon, said: “I feel that, together with AE Live & Ignite and our shared vision for high-end immersive graphics and animation, our common focus on engaging and informing viewers, and the global reach and experience across the group, we have something really special and unique. I am ecstatic about what this means for our business, our clients, and our people - we will be stronger, better, faster.”

AE Live CEO Nick Baily added: “Our acquisition of Silver Spoon further enhances the highly innovative and creative capabilities of the AE Live group. We recognise that our global clients are looking for partners who can help inform and entertain their audience in the most creative and innovative ways. We feel that Silver Spoon’s innovative virtual production capabilities will dovetail perfectly with our award-winning creative agency, Ignite, whilst adding yet more to the diverse range of services that AE Live can offer.

“We feel the timing of this acquisition is ideal, as AE Live looks to establish itself as a significant player in the US broadcast market, on the back of recent contract wins. Silver Spoon is highly regarded across the US broadcast and advertising sectors, and this investment will help their highly creative team to grow and continue to provide more innovative solutions to the market.

“The acquisition of Silver Spoon shows our US broadcast ambitions in a market which we intend to be in for a very long time.”