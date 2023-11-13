Autodesk has launched Autodesk Flow, a cloud platform for the media and entertainment industry.

Built with open APIs, Flow aims to store all of the data created in both production and post-production, linking the two areas together. It allows users to capture, re-use, and track data, acting as the single source of truth for all assets, versions, and feedback in a production, and lets user work on that content simultaneously.

Flow includes Flow Capture, currently known as Moxion, which allows users to review dailies, cuts, and other key assets, add mark-ups, and make decisions; as well as Flow Production Tracking, currently known as ShotGrid, which is used for visual effects and animation project management - linking production and post-production management.

Flow is an open ecosystem, allowing tools such as Maya, and third-party tools from SideFX, Avid, and The Foundry to plug in and access data.

In addition, it has AI-powered Generative Scheduling, automating a part of the process and allowing last-minute changes to be added into the schedule. Autodesk is also working with Wonder Dynamics, as announced earlier this year, on AI tools for Maya that will allow users to automatically animate, light, and compose CG characters in a live-action scene.