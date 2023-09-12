The BFI has partnered with streaming services company Easel TV after a competitive tender process.

Easel has been named as applications partner to the BFI Player, and will combine its products with the organisation’s films, features, and existing web-based service.

Among the tools that will be used by the BFI are Easel’s self build solutions, which allow the creation and dynamic updates of streaming apps across a range of platforms, including web, mobile apps, various TV platforms and streaming devices. App updates can be completed once and apply to all platforms in Easel’s portfolio, and be undertaken by BFI’s editorial staff alone without any technical resource and without additional professional services.

In addition, Easel will assist with UI/UX design, scheduling, and its CMS. The company will also provide market segmentation tools that can tailor content offerings to specific audience segments.

Paul Lewis,head of BFI Player, said: “Easel TV has created a very intuitive, easy to use, CMS that provides a lot of flexibility. This should allow us to reach all of our target platforms from just one, cloud-based integration and enable us to make changes to the customer experience whenever we want, without expensive technical change requests. We also look forward to more innovation in the potential introduction of live events and being able to conduct advanced marketing in the form of A/B testing and in implementing different outcomes for different market segments, as a way to improve our consumer engagement.”

Joe Foster, CEO at Easel TV, added: “We are delighted to be selected by the BFI as its applications partner. This partnership reflects our commitment to simplifying content delivery through a ‘single-click’ provisioning only philosophy for the production of direct-to-consumer premium quality streaming services. We look forward to fostering innovation alongside BFI Player.”