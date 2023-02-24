Five new products included in first new releases of 2023

Blackmagic has revealed two new studio cameras as well as Atem switchers.

The studio camera 4K Pro G2 is designed for professional SDI switchers, with the features of the Studio Camera Plus model, as well as 12G-SDI, XLR audio, bright HDR LCD, talkback, 10G Ethernet IP link and HD live streaming. It is available for £1589.

Meanwhile, the 6K Pro is designed as the most advanced ultra portable studio camera, with the features of the Studio Camera 4K Pro G2 model plus a larger 6K sensor, EF lens mount and remote controllable ND filters. It is available for £2119.

Blackmagic Studio Camera 6K Pro Features Native 6K sensor with 13 stops of dynamic range.

Compatible with a wide range of popular EF lenses.

Live streaming for global remote cameras via Ethernet of mobile data.

Built in 2, 4 and 6 stop remote controllable ND filters.

Large 7 inch high brightness viewfinder.

Includes 12G-SDI, HDMI, 10G Ethernet connections.

Single 10G Ethernet allows SMPTE fiber style workflow.

Professional mini XLR inputs with 48 volt phantom power.

Optional focus and zoom demands for lens control.

Blackmagic Studio Converter allows all connections via Ethernet.

The Atem Television Studio HD8 is priced at £2639 and includes eight standards converted 3G-SDI inputs, built in streaming, master recorder, multiview, USB webcam support, DVE, 4 ATEM Advanced Chroma Keyers, media players, talkback, 4 way Ethernet switch and optional internal cloud media storage.

The HD8 ISO has all of that, plus adds ISO recording of all 8 inputs to separate video files. it also supports up to 8 remote cameras via local Ethernet or globally via the internet, which support tally and camera control. It is priced at £3515.

ATEM Television Studio HD8 Features All in one switcher and control panel design.

Supports connecting up to 8 x SDI cameras.

Wide range of professional video effects included.

Internal media for stills and motion graphics.

4 ATEM Advanced Chroma Keyers for green/blue screen work.

Includes SuperSource multi layer processor with 4 DVEs.

8 x standards converted 3G-SDI inputs.

9 x 3G-SDI program video outputs and 2 x 3G-SDI aux outputs.

Audio mixer supports limiter, compressor, 6 band EQ and more!

16 way multiview for monitoring all cameras on a single monitor.

Live stream via Ethernet or mobile phones via USB.

Records to USB flash disks or optional internal cloud storage.

USB output operates as a webcam and supports all video software.

ISO model supports recording all video inputs for later editing.

ISO model records a DaVinci Resolve project file.

Supports remote internet connected cameras on ISO model.

Includes free ATEM Software Control for Mac and Windows.

Localized for 13 popular languages.

Expands audio inputs with ATEM Microphone Converter.

In addition, an Atem microphone converter is available for £355. It allows users to expand the MADI input on ATEM switchers so you can add multiple microphones or external audio mixers. Each converter has 4 analog inputs that are mic/line selectable and have 48V phantom power.