Broadcast Tech and Ross have partnered to create a free-to-attend webinar focused on the benefits of hyperconvergence.

The online webinar, which is on Thursday this week (13 July) from 14:00-14:40, is called Demystifying Hyperconvergence – The Future of Production In a Small Package.

During the 40-minute webinar you’ll hear from Ross experts, Todd Riggs, Director and Product Management of Hyperconverged and Daniel Bailey, Solutions Architect in EMEA, as they explain the tech shaping the future of broadcasting and present different use cases from across the globe.

You will also discover how industry leaders are tackling viewer demands and the challenges of today’s broadcast landscape.

Speakers Todd Riggs – Director, Product Management – Hyperconverged Solutions, Ross Video Todd has over 20 years of experience in the broadcast industry, having held a variety of roles with system integrators and manufacturers. Todd is an award-winning product manager and has written articles for industry publications and presented multiple papers at tradeshows. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration from Covenant College and enjoys sports, traveling, reading, cooking, and wine. Daniel Bailey – Solutions Architect – Hyperconverged Solutions, Ross Video Dan joined the broadcast industry from university, starting in technical support and spending 10 years as control systems product manager before joining the Hyperconverged Solutions team at Ross. Dan has presented at multiple trade shows and seminars and has been instrumental in the design and deployment of control and orchestration systems worldwide. Dan holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Physics, has a passion for creative problem solving and enjoys tennis, motorbikes, reading and cooking. The webinar is being chaired by Broadcast Tech Editorial Director, Jake Bickerton.

The event is free-to-attend and being held on Zoom. You can register for the Demystifying Hyperconvergence – The Future of Production In a Small Package by clicking on this link.