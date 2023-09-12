The deadline for the Broadcast Tech Innovation Awards 2023 has been extended by two weeks to Friday 29 September

The deadline for entering the Broadcast Tech Innovation Awards 2023 has been extended by two weeks to Friday 29 September 2023.

It’s already looking set to be the biggest Broadcast Tech Innovation Awards to date, with an unprecedented level of entries so far. The Awards were due to close on Friday, but have been extended to provide companies and post-production houses attending IBC 2023 in Amsterdam over the coming days enough time to complete their entries.

To help with your entry, we’ve created a series of essential hints and tips for maximising your chances of being shortlisted (see below).

The Broadcast Tech Innovation Awards are now in their fifth year and return with new categories that celebrate the creative use of tech in production and post-production.

The Awards celebrate the role technology plays in creating and broadcasting the most outstanding productions of the past year.

The Broadcast Tech Innovation Awards 2023 focus on the teamwork behind the productions, highlighting the outstanding creative and technical aspects of the projects.

The Awards are the industry’s leading tech awards and uniquely celebrate the creative use of technology for TV production, post-production and broadcast.

We’ve added a number of new categories this year – Best TV & Film Studio Project; Best Use of Graphics; Post-Production Project of the Year; Excellence in Editing; and Tech Team of the Year.

The winners for all 19 categories will be announced at the Broadcast Tech Innovation Awards gala dinner on the evening of 29 November 2023, at The Brewery, London.

The awards qualifying period is from 6 August 2022 to 14 September 2023.

Top tips for entering the Broadcast Tech Innovation Awards 2023

1. Use straightforward language

Make your entry understandable to a wide audience and don’t overcomplicate things with technical jargon. Use straightforward language to explain why your entry deserves to win, focusing on the outstanding elements of your entry that are likely to set it apart from the competition. Where possible, provide some facts and figures to back up your claims.

2. Make a great video

For most categories, it’s important you submit a video clip as part of your entry. Ensure your video relates directly to what you’ve written in your entry form as judges are looking to see examples in your video submissions of what you’ve talked about in your entry form.

3. Don’t ignore the eligibility period or word count

It’s an obvious thing to say, but if a production or project you’ve talked about in your entry wasn’t being made during the eligibility period, it won’t be shortlisted. Similarly, the word count is there for a reason – maximise the opportunity you’ve been given to explain the great points about your entry by fully utilising the space available.