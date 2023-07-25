The winners will be revealed at the Awards gala dinner on 29 November at The Brewery, London

Broadcast has revealed the list of judges for the Broadcast Tech Innovation Awards 2023.

The judges have leading industry roles spanning production, broadcast, content creation, tech innovation and more.

Each will be assigned several of the categories for the Broadcast Tech Innovation Awards 2023 and will be given a number of weeks to assess the merits of each of the shortlisted entries in these categories. They will then join the other judges of these categories to discuss each of the entries and decide on the winners.

These winners will be announced at the Broadcast Tech Innovation Awards 2023 gala dinner on 29 November 2023 at The Brewery, London.

The Broadcast Tech Innovation Awards 2023 Judges Anna Patching, Broadcast Systems Engineer, Apple Amelia Kallman, Futurist, Speaker, Author Ben Nemes, Founder, SpaceCrate Bob Clarke, Founder & CEO, Mama Youth Project Brad Blackbourne, Virtual Production Consultant Bridget Bremner, Head of Production, Sky Dr Emma Young, R&D Development Producer, BBC Ed Tischler, Managing Director, Gravity Media Emma Butt, Dubbing Mixer, ADR Recordist, ADR / Sound Editor Ian Wagdin, Senior Technology Transformation Manager, BBC R&D Ioana Barbu, Production Engineer / Vision Mixer, Global John Stemp, Senior TV Studios Technical Manager, Pinewood Studios Group Judy Parnall, Head of Standards and Industry, BBC R&D Lucy Mitchell, Dubbing Mixer & Sound Editor, LJ Studios Morwen Williams, Director of UK Operations, BBC News Nastascha Cadle, Creative Director & Co-Founder, Envy Pheobe Swaby, Product Development Manager, BT Media & Broadcast Purminder Gandhu, Technology Transfer & Partnerships Manager, BBC R&D Richard Landy, Managing Director, Broadley Productions Sadie Groom, CEO, Bubble Agency Niall Hendry, VP, Partnerships, Move.ai Nina Willment, Research Associate - Virtual Production, XR Stories / University of York Roy Heath-Callow, Head of Technology, Lifted Entertainment Sarah Cox, Managing Director, Neutral Human Hope Primus, VOD Schedule Executive, ITV Tim Hands, Supervising ADR Editor Greg Bensberg MBE, Managing Director, Digital 3&4 Jodi Nelson-Tabor, Business Development & Training Manager, Final Pixel Louisa Bremner, Virtual Production Supervisor Neil Anderson, CRO, Codemill Camilla Powell, Product Manager, Disguise Nainita Desai, Composer Dan Cherowbrier, Consultant, Formula E Rob Siddall, VP of Technology, Picture Shop (UK) David Snowdon, Executive Producer, Noah Media Group

The Awards are now in their fifth year and celebrate the role technology plays in creating and broadcasting the most outstanding productions of the past year.

The Broadcast Tech Innovation Awards 2023 focus on the teamwork behind the productions, highlighting the outstanding creative and technical aspects of the projects.

The Awards are the industry’s leading tech awards and uniquely celebrate the creative use of technology for TV production, post-production and broadcast.

We’ve added a number of new categories this year, and streamlined some of our previous categories to provide an opportunity for all sectors of the industry to enter the awards and join in the huge celebration of the industry that the Broadcast Tech Innovation Awards night has become.

The new categories are Best TV & Film Studio Project; Best Use of Graphics; Post-Production Project of the Year; Excellence in Editing; and Tech Team of the Year.

The awards qualifying period is from 6 August 2022 to 14 September 2023.

The shortlist will be announced on Broadcast Tech and our social media channels, ahead of the gala dinner Awards night on The Brewery, London on 29 November 2023 where all the winners will be revealed.

The Broadcast Tech Innovation Awards 2023 are sponsored by Eizo and Jigsaw 24 Media.