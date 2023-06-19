Now in its fifth year, the industry-leading Awards returns with new categories that celebrate the creative use of tech in production and post-production

Broadcast has opened entries for The Broadcast Tech Innovation Awards 2023, which returns to The Brewery, London on 29 November 2023.

The Awards are now in their fifth year and celebrate the role technology plays in creating and broadcasting the most outstanding productions of the past year.

The Broadcast Tech Innovation Awards 2023 focus on the teamwork behind the productions, highlighting the outstanding creative and technical aspects of the projects.

The Awards are the industry’s leading tech awards and uniquely celebrate the creative use of technology for TV production, post-production and broadcast.

We’ve added a number of new categories this year, and streamlined some of our previous categories to provide an opportunity for all sectors of the industry to enter the awards and join in the huge celebration of the industry that the Broadcast Tech Innovation Awards night has become.

The new categories are Best TV & Film Studio Project; Best Use of Graphics; Post-Production Project of the Year; Excellence in Editing; and Tech Team of the Year.

This year’s Awards will take place on the evening of 29 November 2023, at The Brewery, London.

The awards qualifying period is from 6 August 2022 to 14 September 2023.

Once entries have closed, the Broadcast Tech editorial team will review all entries and select a shortlist. The Broadcast Tech Innovation Awards judging panel of industry experts will then help decide the winners.

The shortlist will be announced on Broadcast Tech and our social media channels, ahead of the gala dinner Awards night on The Brewery, London on 29 November 2023 where all the winners will be revealed.

The Broadcast Tech Innovation Awards 2023 are sponsored by Eizo and Jigsaw 24 Media.

The gala dinner for the Broadcast Tech Innovation Awards 2023 takes place at the Brewery, Chiswell St, London, EC1Y 4SD.