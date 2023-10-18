The winners will be announced at the Awards gala dinner on 29 November 2023 at The Brewery, London

The shortlist for the Broadcast Tech Innovation Awards 2023 has been revealed.

We received the largest number of entries for any Broadcast Tech Innovation Awards to date, so many congratulations to all those that have been shortlisted.

The Awards celebrate the role technology plays in creating and broadcasting the most outstanding productions of the past year. They focus on the teamwork behind productions, highlighting the outstanding creative and technical aspects of projects.

The Broadcast Tech Innovation Awards provide the opportunity to celebrate and recognise all the hard work behind the scenes of content production, and especially the work done by the UK’s renowned post-production sector.

Our panel of industry experts will now choose the winners from each of the shortlisted categories below.

The winners will be revealed on 29 November 2023, at a gala awards dinner at The Brewery, London.

Many thanks to all the sponsors of the Broadcast Tech Innovation Awards 2023 – Eizo, ERA, Jigsaw24 Media and Medialease.

BROADCAST TECH INNOVATION AWARDS 2023 - THE SHORTLIST

BEST INNOVATION PROJECT (Sponsored by Jigsaw24 Media)

BBC Graphics Cloud – BBC Verify

Inside No.9 – dock10 & BBC Studios (Comedy Productions)

Imaginary Pictures & DTG

King Charles III’s Coronation – ITN

Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellite Technology to Provide Connectivity for Remote Production – BT Media & Broadcast

Scared of the Dark – Multistory Media & Possesed

World’s Largest Pop up Standalone 5g Non-Public Network – BBC News, BBC R&D & Neutral Wireless

BEST USE OF GRAPHICS

3D Storytelling around the Coronation Crown – BBC News Design for BBC1, BBC News, BBC iPlayer & BBC World Service

Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss – Radical Media for PeacockTV

Sky Sports Multi Studio – Sky Sports, Sky Creative, Sky Production Services and Graphics & Data for Sky Sports

Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal – Rumpus Media for Netflix

Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi – RAW TV for Netflix

The Cube – Warner Bros. Discovery for Eurosport, discovery+ & GCN+

BEST USE OF REMOTE PRODUCTION

Channel 4 News Leeds – ITN for Channel 4

Formula E – Aurora & Gravity Media for global distribution through multiple broadcast partners

Mountain Marathon Races – TV8 Mont Blanc & Grabyo for Broadcast TV, YouTube & Facebook

BEST USE OF VIRTUAL PRODUCTION/STUDIOS (Sponsored by Medialease)

Chemical Brothers “Live Again” – Outsider, ARRI Stage London, ARRI, Creative Technology, Lux Machina & Untold

Inside No.9 – dock10 & BBC Studios (Comedy Productions)

ESPN Catalyst Stage – disguise

Game Changers – Megaverse

ITV Sport Hub – ITV Sport, Timeline TV & Moov TV

Oracle Red Bull Racing Charging To The US – Final Pixel & Xplore Studios

Sky Sports Mixed Reality Presentation Studio – White Light & Sky Sports

EXCELLENCE IN AUDIO POST-PRODUCTION (NON-SCRIPTED)

Adam Wood & Jamie Hartland of Serious Facilities – Snow Dogs - Into The Wild

Finn Curry & Tatjana Radivoj of Sky Post Production – Hatton

Gary Kelly of Splice Post – London Bridge: Facing Terror

Joe Siddons of Picture Shop – Lion: Rise & Full of the Marsh Pride

Kate Davis & Edwin Matthews of Directors Cut Films – Tommy Jessop Goes to Hollywood

Nas Parkash, Tristan Powell, Will Chapman, Patrick Fripp, Billy Poole, Claire Ellis, Alan Leer of Molinare – Break Point

Nick Netsall, Lindsey Greensmith & Matt Crawford of dock10 – Comic Relief

EXCELLENCE IN AUDIO POST-PRODUCTION (SCRIPTED)

Adam Wood, Pietro Dalmasso, Jamie Hartland & Daniel Taylor of Serious Facilities – Annika

Doug Cooper, Alistair Sirkett, Adele Fletcher & Tim Hands of Warner Bros. De Lane Lea – House of the Dragon

Douglas Sinclair, Kath Pollard, Payam Hosseinian, Harry Platford & Matthew Cox of Bang Post Production – Wolf

Harry Tulley of dock10 – Waterloo Road

Matt Baird & Michal Maletz of Splice Post – Plebs: Soldiers of Rome

Fifty Fifty – Dreamland

Andy Devine of Films at 59 – The Fence

EXCELLENCE IN GRADING (NON-SCRIPTED) (Sponsored by EIZO)

Blair Wallace of Evolutions Post Production – Chimp Empire

Joe Stabb of Fifty Fifty – Capturing the Killer Nurse

Mark Mulcaster of Sky Post Production – Hatton

Nuala Sheridan of Picture Shop – Joanna Lumley’s Spice Trail Adventure

Simon Bland of Films at 59 – Macaque: Monkeys in the Mountains - A Dynasties Special

Tim O’Brien of Evolutions Post Production – Race Across the World

Tony Osborne of Films at 59 – Predators: Cheetah

EXCELLENCE IN GRADING (SCRIPTED) (Sponsored by EIZO)

Adam Dolniak of Splice Post – Changing Ends

Aidan Farrell of Picture Shop – The English

Asa Shoul of Warner Bros. De Lane Lea – House of the Dragon

Jamie Parry of dock10 – Inside No. 9

Nuala Sheridan of Picture Shop – Vienna Blood

Paul Harrison of Residence Pictures – The Gallows Pole

EXCELLENCE IN VFX (Sponsored by ERA)

Daniel Baldwin of DNEG – Citadel

Elliot Newman, Kirstin Hall & Andy Hargreaves of MPC – Prehistoric Planet 2

Graham Stott & Scott Metcalfe of Moonraker VFX – Earth

Matt Richardson & Jack Fisher of Ghost VFX – A Spy Amoung Friends

Rob Hifle and Paul Silcox of Lux Aeterna VFX – Our Universe

Simon Hughes of Union Visual Effects – The Power

Tom Proctor of DNEG – The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

POST PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

David O’Callaghan – Residence Pictures

Helen Spode – Bumblebee Post Production

Kirby Dunlop – dock10

Matt Douse – Arrow Media

Milena Cave – Picture Shop

Vickie Mansell – Sky Post Production

POST-PRODUCTION PROJECT OF THE YEAR

Bowel Babe: In Her Own Words – Bumblebee Post Production

Comic Relief – dock10

Deep Fake Neighbour Wars – Fifty Fifty

Glastonbury Festival 2023 – Picture Shop

Magic of Disneys Animal Kingdom – Arrow Media

Post-Production Paradigm with Edit Cloud and base – base

STANDOUT TECH OF THE YEAR (POST-PRODUCTION)

Cyclops – The Third Floor

Deep Fake Neighbour Wars – Tiger Aspects Productions

Hammerspace – Hammerspace

LucidLink and EVS Partner to Revolutionise Media Workflow Collaboration – LucidLink and EVS

Match – Ad Signal

Papercup – Papercup

XMP550 55” QD-OLED HDR Mastering Monitor – Flanders Scientific

STANDOUT TECH OF THE YEAR (PRODUCTION)

FilmNova and Timeline – FilmNova

Formula E Gen-3 Onboard Camera System

HyperView at Ashes 2023 – Quidich Innovation Labs

Invisible Solution – Disguise Systems

IT/IP Platform KAIROS New Main Frame AT-KC200/2000 – Panasonic Connect

Michelob Ultra ‘DreamCaster’ – HELO

SAS: Who Dares Wins – Minnow Films

TECH TEAM OF THE YEAR

ARRI Stage London – ARRI & Creative Technology

Garden Studios

ITN Technology Team – ITN

Sky Group Origination Team – Sky

Supponor and NHL Partnership

Tour De France - Unchained – Box to Box Films

YOUNG TALENT OF THE YEAR (POST-PRODUCTION)

Ell Riella – Fifty Fifty

Helen Scarlett – Arrow Media

James Langridge – Bumblebee Post Production

Lois Green – Vaudeville Sound

Penny Starr – dock10

Sam Anderson – Little Thief Studio

Tatjana Radivoj – Sky

YOUNG TALENT OF THE YEAR (TECHNICAL)

Aya Al-Bayati – dock10

Jake Brightman – ITN

James Foreshaw – dock10

Lewis Mears – Sky

Liam Stiles – Sky Post Production

SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARD