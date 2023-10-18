The winners will be announced at the Awards gala dinner on 29 November 2023 at The Brewery, London
The shortlist for the Broadcast Tech Innovation Awards 2023 has been revealed.
We received the largest number of entries for any Broadcast Tech Innovation Awards to date, so many congratulations to all those that have been shortlisted.
The Awards celebrate the role technology plays in creating and broadcasting the most outstanding productions of the past year. They focus on the teamwork behind productions, highlighting the outstanding creative and technical aspects of projects.
The Broadcast Tech Innovation Awards provide the opportunity to celebrate and recognise all the hard work behind the scenes of content production, and especially the work done by the UK’s renowned post-production sector.
Our panel of industry experts will now choose the winners from each of the shortlisted categories below.
The winners will be revealed on 29 November 2023, at a gala awards dinner at The Brewery, London.
Many thanks to all the sponsors of the Broadcast Tech Innovation Awards 2023 – Eizo, ERA, Jigsaw24 Media and Medialease.
BROADCAST TECH INNOVATION AWARDS 2023 - THE SHORTLIST
BEST INNOVATION PROJECT (Sponsored by Jigsaw24 Media)
- BBC Graphics Cloud – BBC Verify
- Inside No.9 – dock10 & BBC Studios (Comedy Productions)
- Imaginary Pictures & DTG
- King Charles III’s Coronation – ITN
- Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellite Technology to Provide Connectivity for Remote Production – BT Media & Broadcast
- Scared of the Dark – Multistory Media & Possesed
- World’s Largest Pop up Standalone 5g Non-Public Network – BBC News, BBC R&D & Neutral Wireless
BEST USE OF GRAPHICS
- 3D Storytelling around the Coronation Crown – BBC News Design for BBC1, BBC News, BBC iPlayer & BBC World Service
- Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss – Radical Media for PeacockTV
- Sky Sports Multi Studio – Sky Sports, Sky Creative, Sky Production Services and Graphics & Data for Sky Sports
- Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal – Rumpus Media for Netflix
- Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi – RAW TV for Netflix
- The Cube – Warner Bros. Discovery for Eurosport, discovery+ & GCN+
BEST USE OF REMOTE PRODUCTION
- Channel 4 News Leeds – ITN for Channel 4
- Formula E – Aurora & Gravity Media for global distribution through multiple broadcast partners
- Mountain Marathon Races – TV8 Mont Blanc & Grabyo for Broadcast TV, YouTube & Facebook
BEST USE OF VIRTUAL PRODUCTION/STUDIOS (Sponsored by Medialease)
- Chemical Brothers “Live Again” – Outsider, ARRI Stage London, ARRI, Creative Technology, Lux Machina & Untold
- Inside No.9 – dock10 & BBC Studios (Comedy Productions)
- ESPN Catalyst Stage – disguise
- Game Changers – Megaverse
- ITV Sport Hub – ITV Sport, Timeline TV & Moov TV
- Oracle Red Bull Racing Charging To The US – Final Pixel & Xplore Studios
- Sky Sports Mixed Reality Presentation Studio – White Light & Sky Sports
EXCELLENCE IN AUDIO POST-PRODUCTION (NON-SCRIPTED)
- Adam Wood & Jamie Hartland of Serious Facilities – Snow Dogs - Into The Wild
- Finn Curry & Tatjana Radivoj of Sky Post Production – Hatton
- Gary Kelly of Splice Post – London Bridge: Facing Terror
- Joe Siddons of Picture Shop – Lion: Rise & Full of the Marsh Pride
- Kate Davis & Edwin Matthews of Directors Cut Films – Tommy Jessop Goes to Hollywood
- Nas Parkash, Tristan Powell, Will Chapman, Patrick Fripp, Billy Poole, Claire Ellis, Alan Leer of Molinare – Break Point
- Nick Netsall, Lindsey Greensmith & Matt Crawford of dock10 – Comic Relief
EXCELLENCE IN AUDIO POST-PRODUCTION (SCRIPTED)
- Adam Wood, Pietro Dalmasso, Jamie Hartland & Daniel Taylor of Serious Facilities – Annika
- Doug Cooper, Alistair Sirkett, Adele Fletcher & Tim Hands of Warner Bros. De Lane Lea – House of the Dragon
- Douglas Sinclair, Kath Pollard, Payam Hosseinian, Harry Platford & Matthew Cox of Bang Post Production – Wolf
- Harry Tulley of dock10 – Waterloo Road
- Matt Baird & Michal Maletz of Splice Post – Plebs: Soldiers of Rome
- Fifty Fifty – Dreamland
- Andy Devine of Films at 59 – The Fence
EXCELLENCE IN GRADING (NON-SCRIPTED) (Sponsored by EIZO)
- Blair Wallace of Evolutions Post Production – Chimp Empire
- Joe Stabb of Fifty Fifty – Capturing the Killer Nurse
- Mark Mulcaster of Sky Post Production – Hatton
- Nuala Sheridan of Picture Shop – Joanna Lumley’s Spice Trail Adventure
- Simon Bland of Films at 59 – Macaque: Monkeys in the Mountains - A Dynasties Special
- Tim O’Brien of Evolutions Post Production – Race Across the World
- Tony Osborne of Films at 59 – Predators: Cheetah
EXCELLENCE IN GRADING (SCRIPTED) (Sponsored by EIZO)
- Adam Dolniak of Splice Post – Changing Ends
- Aidan Farrell of Picture Shop – The English
- Asa Shoul of Warner Bros. De Lane Lea – House of the Dragon
- Jamie Parry of dock10 – Inside No. 9
- Nuala Sheridan of Picture Shop – Vienna Blood
- Paul Harrison of Residence Pictures – The Gallows Pole
EXCELLENCE IN VFX (Sponsored by ERA)
- Daniel Baldwin of DNEG – Citadel
- Elliot Newman, Kirstin Hall & Andy Hargreaves of MPC – Prehistoric Planet 2
- Graham Stott & Scott Metcalfe of Moonraker VFX – Earth
- Matt Richardson & Jack Fisher of Ghost VFX – A Spy Amoung Friends
- Rob Hifle and Paul Silcox of Lux Aeterna VFX – Our Universe
- Simon Hughes of Union Visual Effects – The Power
- Tom Proctor of DNEG – The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
POST PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
- David O’Callaghan – Residence Pictures
- Helen Spode – Bumblebee Post Production
- Kirby Dunlop – dock10
- Matt Douse – Arrow Media
- Milena Cave – Picture Shop
- Vickie Mansell – Sky Post Production
POST-PRODUCTION PROJECT OF THE YEAR
- Bowel Babe: In Her Own Words – Bumblebee Post Production
- Comic Relief – dock10
- Deep Fake Neighbour Wars – Fifty Fifty
- Glastonbury Festival 2023 – Picture Shop
- Magic of Disneys Animal Kingdom – Arrow Media
- Post-Production Paradigm with Edit Cloud and base – base
STANDOUT TECH OF THE YEAR (POST-PRODUCTION)
- Cyclops – The Third Floor
- Deep Fake Neighbour Wars – Tiger Aspects Productions
- Hammerspace – Hammerspace
- LucidLink and EVS Partner to Revolutionise Media Workflow Collaboration – LucidLink and EVS
- Match – Ad Signal
- Papercup – Papercup
- XMP550 55” QD-OLED HDR Mastering Monitor – Flanders Scientific
STANDOUT TECH OF THE YEAR (PRODUCTION)
- FilmNova and Timeline – FilmNova
- Formula E Gen-3 Onboard Camera System
- HyperView at Ashes 2023 – Quidich Innovation Labs
- Invisible Solution – Disguise Systems
- IT/IP Platform KAIROS New Main Frame AT-KC200/2000 – Panasonic Connect
- Michelob Ultra ‘DreamCaster’ – HELO
- SAS: Who Dares Wins – Minnow Films
TECH TEAM OF THE YEAR
- ARRI Stage London – ARRI & Creative Technology
- Garden Studios
- ITN Technology Team – ITN
- Sky Group Origination Team – Sky
- Supponor and NHL Partnership
- Tour De France - Unchained – Box to Box Films
YOUNG TALENT OF THE YEAR (POST-PRODUCTION)
- Ell Riella – Fifty Fifty
- Helen Scarlett – Arrow Media
- James Langridge – Bumblebee Post Production
- Lois Green – Vaudeville Sound
- Penny Starr – dock10
- Sam Anderson – Little Thief Studio
- Tatjana Radivoj – Sky
YOUNG TALENT OF THE YEAR (TECHNICAL)
- Aya Al-Bayati – dock10
- Jake Brightman – ITN
- James Foreshaw – dock10
- Lewis Mears – Sky
- Liam Stiles – Sky Post Production
SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARD
- The winner of the Special Recognition Award will be announced on the night
