The latest issue of Broadcast Tech magazine includes features on MPTS 2023; post-production in the cloud; virtual production; AI; and new talent

A special edition of Broadcast Tech magazine, which has been made in collaboration with the Media Production & Technology Show 2023 (MPTS), is out now.

The magazine is distributed to Broadcast subscribers, with the May 2023 issue of Broadcast magazine, and is also available as a digital edition by clicking the picture above, or clicking here.

MPTS is bigger than ever this year, having moved to the Olympia London Grand Hall for the first time, with more than 300 exhibitors, 10,000 attendees, 300 speakers and 250-plus hours of free content.

Broadcast Tech magazine kicks off with a guide to the show curated by the MPTS team and featuring 10 pages of MPTS Hot Picks, providing a directory of some of the highlights on the showroom floor.

There is also a feature revealing the virtual production highlights of MPTS (p56-60).

Throughout this issue, we mirror the editorial themes of MPTS, which will be covered across its extensive free seminar programme, focusing on some of the key tech talking points in the industry right now – including AI, cloud, and the ongoing challenges around recruiting and training talent.

Head to pages 26-30 for a fascinating roundtable debate about the growth and future potential of AI/automation in the industry.

On pages 34-35, we focus on how to attract new talent into the industry, and then on pages 36-39, we shine a spotlight on proven talent by profiling the winners of the talent categories at the Broadcast Tech Innovation Awards 2022.

Next, we take a deep dive into the cloud (p40-46), looking at the products and services that are dramatically transforming by transitioning to the cloud.

Finally, we look at the growing regionalisation of the facilities sector (p50-55), finding out why it’s happening and the benefits of setting up shop outside of London.