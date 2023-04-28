Canon UK & Ireland and CVP have revealed the 2023 Canon Stories in Motion Young Filmmakers Awards winners.

The awards, which were launched in January of this year, covered three categories - Documentary, Music Video, and Scripted Short - and were open to filmmakers aged 18-25. The winners and nominees were announced at a special ceremony hosted by British TV presenter Alex Zane on 27 April at Everyman Theatre Broadgate.

Winners received a selection of prizes including a Canon EOS C70 and RF 24-70 F2.8 L lens, a £500 voucher for CVP, and the experience of shadowing an award-winning filmmaker and all shortlisted projects will be awarded a £200 voucher to use at CVP.

In addition to the three previously announced categories, a fourth overall ‘grand prize’ was given to Daniel Simpkins for Farm Life. You can see the other winners and nominees below.

Documentary, presented by Elisa Iannacone WINNER: Daniel Simpkins, Farm Life Nominees:

Samuel Babarinde, Against All Odds

Darshan Gajjar, Peaks of Colour

Luis Hindman, Mumford & Sons - Entwined: Noemi and Enrica

Samuel Robson, Hyperactive Music Video, presented by Jake Ratcliffe WINNER: Luis Hindman, Just Come With Me Tonight Nominees:

Keaton B-McD, Kippin Widda Fishes

Jacob Gandy, Harry

Christian Haywood, It’s You, It’s Not Me

Tianqi Huang, What’s My Name Scripted Short, presented by Ollie Kenchington WINNER: Chas Harrington, Red Room Nominees:

Helen Iley, The Siren Song

Manu Ausin, Let’s Bounce

Elliot Millson, Ralph

Eddie Yeoman, Drifter

Graham Payne, product business developer, ITCG marketing and product management at Canon UK & Ireland, said: “We partnered with CVP to establish Stories in Motion to empower the next generation and provide a platform for emerging young artists to showcase their unique perspectives and creative visions.

“The volume and quality of work that was submitted shows how passionate and talented the next generation of filmmakers and content creators are – the entries were outstanding, and exceeded expectations.”