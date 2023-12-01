Canon and CVP have launched the second annual Stories In Motion Young Filmmakers Awards.

First created at the beginning of this year, with an awards night where the winners were announced in February, the competition aims to discover the most promising new talent of young creatives and filmmakers. It is open to entrants aged 18-25, and entries are accepted from today until 31 March, 2024 in three categories - Music Video, Documentary, and Scripted Short Film.

Judges include Canon ambassador, cinematographer and photographer, Elisa Iannacone; Canon ambassador, cinematographer and filmmaker, Tania Freimuth; award-winning filmmaker, editor and colourist, Ollie Kenchington; and CVP’s technical marketing manager, Jake Ratcliffe. They will pick five entries to be shortlisted per category, with one winner for each category and one final overall grand prize winner, all based on originality, creativity, cinematography and post production

All shortlisted entries will receive a £200 voucher to spend at CVP, and all winners will win an additional £500 voucher to be spent at CVP. The overall grand prize winner will win a Canon EOS C70 and RF 24-70 F2.8 L lens, as well as the opportunity to shadow one of the judges of their choice for a day.

All shortlisted participants will also get the opportunity to have their films showcased during a special awards ceremony, held in London on 25 April 2024 and hosted by British television presenter Alex Zane.

Dawn Bochenski, marketing director at CVP, said: “Empowering the next generation of filmmakers and providing them with the tools to create their best possible work is a passion both the Canon and the CVP team share. We have no doubts that this year’s entries will be just as impressive as last year’s.”

Neale Conroy, marketing director for Canon UK and Ireland, said: “Stories in Motion is a great platform not only to celebrate young creatives, but also to give them a chance to learn from and have their work seen by talented professionals in our industry. The quality of work our judges have seen in this year’s participants exceeded all our expectations for this project, and we cannot wait to see what 2024’s entries will bring.”