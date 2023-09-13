Canon has launched the CR-N100 PTZ camera and RC-IP1000 PTZ controller.

The CR-N100 is the sixth in Canon’s range of PTZs, and is equipped with a 1/2.3-type 4K CMOS sensor and DIGIC DV6 processor as well as an optical zoom lens of 20x, delivering 4K UHD resolution footage. It has Portrait, Sports, Low-light and Spotlight modes, and a Hybrid Auto Focus system that combines contrast AF with external phase-detection AF.

The camera is Canon’s Auto Tracking App as an add-on application, and supports the Multi-camera Management App

CR-N100 key features:

- 4K30P high-image-quality video capture

- 20x optical zoom lens with a focal length of 29.3m - 601mm (35mm film equivalent)

- Hybrid Auto Focus with face detection and tracking

- Intelligent Auto Tracking

- In-built protocol support, including Canon XC2, RTMP3/RTMPS and RTP/RTSP, NDI|HX4 and SRT5, making the CR-N100 extremely flexible out of the box

- Compatible HDMI and USB-C connectivity

- Includes additional support tools such as Camera Search Tool, Remote Camera Control Application, and Webcam Driver

Meanwhile, the RC-IP1000 PTZ controller is compatible with both IP and serial communication to access and control PTZ cameras remotely. The input monitoring feature enables users to view their feeds on the 7-inch LCD screen, built on the controller, without the need to connect to an external monitor.

RC-IP1000 key features:

- IP video and input monitoring (up to 200 cameras)

- PC-less setup of cameras from RC-IP1000

- HDMI Out, 12G-SDI in/out, Serial RJ45, LAN/POE+, two USB ports and two GPIO D-Sub 25pin channels

- 7-inch multi-function touchscreen LCD

- Ergonomic joystick and zoom rocker for precise control

- Multiple camera control function – group cameras and apply the same settings

- Arrow buttons for easy menu navigation

- Advanced pre-set and trace control – control other camera during trace

It also has a professional control interface for comfort, paired with a high-quality ergonomic joystick, and features a large touchscreen LCD which allows to the user to access settings and features including setting the focus point for cameras. With no requirement for a PC, the RC-IP1000 has 12G-SDI and HDMI input/outputs up to 4K 60P, enabling operation and monitoring up to 200 cameras via IP.

Matthew Koshy, product marketing at Canon Europe, said: “This new line-up represents a seamless blend of innovation and versatility, expanding the offering and empowering users to unlock a whole new world of dynamic control and precision in their visuals. With the CR-N100’s fluid movement and unrivalled image quality for the price point, we have aimed to create a product that widens the range selection available to corporate and education sectors. Meanwhile, our RC-IP1000 controller provides the ultimate professional workflow, pushing live productions to unprecedented heights of excellence.”