Canon has released several firmware updates for key models in its Cinema EOS range of cameras, including the EOS C500 Mark II, EOS C300 Mark III (pictured above), EOS C70, EOS R5 C, the XF605 camcorder, as well as select PTZ cameras.

The updates expand the creative and technical choices available. Canon has also announced the Canon Multi-Camera Control App.

All firmware updates and the app will be available for free download in early December 2023.

The firmware updates offer: EOS C500 Mark II/ EOS C300 Mark III • Adds a Digital Tele-converter. • Supports camera control from the new RC-IP1000 Remote Camera Controller. • Adds flexibility with file naming conventions on proxy files, which enhances compatibility with non-linear editing software systems. • Enhancements to the vector scope will now enable display of the vector color and color-space on screen. • Adds compatibility with the CN-E31.5-95mm Flex Zoom Lens. EOS C70 • Adds a Digital Tele-converter. • Supports camera control from the new RC-IP1000 Remote Camera Controller. • Adds flexibility with file naming conventions on proxy files, which enhances compatibility with non-linear editing software systems. • Adds compatibility with the RF24-105mm F2.8 L IS USM Z lens with Power Zoom Adapter and the RF Prime series of cinema lenses. • Adds compatibility with Canon’s Super 35mm Flex Zoom lenses. EOS R5 C • Adds flexibility with file naming conventions on proxy files, which enhances compatibility with non-linear editing software systems. • Enhancements to the vector scope will now enable display of the vector color and color-space on screen. • Adds frame display function while recording. • Adds compatibility with the RF24-105mm F2.8 L IS USM Z lens with Power Zoom Adapter and the RF Prime Cinema Lenses. • Adds compatibility with Canon’s Super 35mm Flex Zoom lenses. • Adds improvements to the camera’s photo mode. XF605 • Adds support for SRT protocol. • Adds file recording in XF-AVC Full HD 25 megabits per second format. • Proxy file recording in MP4 16 megabits per second when in XF-AVC Full HD 25 format. • Adds chunk recording and continuous playback of multiple clips. • Adds flexibility with file naming conventions on proxy files, which enhances compatibility with non-linear editing software systems. • Supports camera control from the new RC-IP1000 Remote Camera Controller. PTZ cameras – CR-N700, CR-N500, CR-N300, and CR-X300: • Preset and Trace thumbnails have been added to help make the cameras more intuitive to control by adding visual thumbnails for both presets and for recorded trace movements in the camera’s user interface and in the latest version of the Remote Camera Control Application. • Option for Still image display between presets helps to enhance a user’s viewing experience by eliminating any distracting video while the camera is moving from one preset to another. • SRT adaptive bitrate enables stable video distribution in accordance with the network environment and available bandwidth. • Multiple Free-D protocol destinations which can be helpful for shooting in virtual production environments with multiple image processors. • Partial restore option allows for partial settings restoration so that items such as baseline video settings can be restored from a backup, while infrastructure items such as networking configuration and administrator credentials can be retained.

The Canon Multi-Camera Control app works with compatible iPhone devices, and controls up to four cameras from a single device.

The EOS C500 Mark II, EOS C300 Mark III, EOS C70 and XF605 cameras will be compatible with the app.

The app enables control over recording start and stop, focus, zoom and iris, ND Filters, ISO, Shutter, White Balance, and Custom Picture control while viewing the image.