App can connect, control and monitor up to four cameras at a time

Canon has unveiled the Multi-Camera Control app for iOS devices, which will be available from December 2023.

The free application can connect, control, and monitor up to four cameras at a time, and is compatible with the XF605, EOS C70, EOS C300 Mark III and EOS C500 Mark II. It allows remote operation of camera functions such as optical zoom, exposure control, touch auto focus, picture profiles and more while viewing up to four live feeds.

In addition to the app, Canon has released free-of-charge firmware updates for the XF605 camcorder and Cinema EOS cameras, which will also be available in December.

The XF605 professional camcorder now includes from advanced SRT IP streaming support, allowing video streaming over Wi-Fi or Ethernet networks; a Chunk Transfer Function that allows bitesize uploads of long duration recordings via FTP using Canon’s Content Transfer Mobile app; the addition of Canon 709 picture profile, previously seen in Cinema EOS cameras, enhancing footage straight out of the camera with a subtle increase in contrast and colour; and further customisation options to the waveform monitor and vectorscope size and opacity.

Meanwhile, the EOS R5 C, EOS C70, ESO C300 Mark III and EOS C500 Mark II cinema cameras now include extended lens compatibility with the latest Super 35mm Flex Zooms, RF Mount Cinema Primes and RF 24-105mm F2.8L IS USM Z. A digital teleconverter function also enabes lenses to reach even further with in-camera digital magnification.