Full screen in popup Previous

Next 1/5 show caption

Clear Cut has opened a post-production facility in Digbeth, Birmingham, near to The Custard Factory, The Banana Warehouse, The Bond and the BBC’s new HQ, The Tea Factory.

The facility has 4K capabilities, both remote and onsite, and is based in the Grade II listed Walker Building, which is a former factory with red brick interiors. The office has adaptable suites with initial capacity for up to 40 remote offline suites and onsite suites, as required.

The suites provide access to Avid Media Composer, Adobe Premiere Pro and Da Vinci Resolve.

There are also separate online and grade suites at the facility, as well as 24 hour operational support, a production office for up to twelve, outdoor space with secure car and cycle parking.

Clear Cut has a proven track record in Birmingham, having first launched a pop-up facility in 2016. In recent years it has worked for clients including Full Fat, South Shore, Acclaimed Content, BBC Three and Curve in the city.

The facility is led by Caroline Hewson who has significant experience in post-production. She said: “It’s safe to say Birmingham is back on the map with the Creative and Screen industries across the region set to thrive. To be a part of the regeneration in Digbeth is hugely exciting for us. We can’t wait to collaborate with our neighbours and clients.”

To support the opening of its Birmingham facility, Clear Cut is working with the BBC Apprenticeship Hub to help build the local talent pool. By utilising the Post Production Technical Operator apprenticeship for their training, they will work alongside Clear Cut’s existing technical team to support their diverse projects.

Rowan Bray, MD at Clear Cut Group said: “This is such an exciting development for Clear Cut Group. We have already built a considerable reputation, as the post-production partner of choice in Birmingham, and now we have an expanded state-of-the-art facility to offer in the ideal location. Our commitment to the wider Nations and Regions initiatives, and to developing local production and regional talent is a long-term plan. This is an exciting step on that journey.”

Jess Nottage, technical director adds: “Clear Cut’s newly opened facility in Birmingham is designed to deliver an elegant solution for dispersed production teams. Clear Cut’s solution is agile, enabling teams to seamlessly switch from working remotely to working at the facility, or even a combination of both.”

Ed Shedd, chair of Create Central, said: “Clear Cut’s decision to open its Nations & Regions office in Birmingham is critically important for the creative ecosystem and infrastructure of the city and for the wider West Midlands. Quite rightly there has been a major focus on attracting productions like MasterChef, Late Night Lycett, DI Ray and now Silent Witness to come and film in the region, but it’s equally important that we are able to offer world class post-production facilities. Create Central is absolutely delighted to welcome Clear Cut to the heart of the Digbeth Creative Quarter.”

Projects already post-produced by Clear Cut Nations & Regions include; The Bad Skin Clinic (Full Fat TV for Discovery+); Hairy Bikers Go North (South Shore Productions for BBC Two); Queen of Trucks (Acclaimed Content for BBC Three & iPlayer); Living Wild: How to Change Your Life (Full Fat TV for Channel 4)