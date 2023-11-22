The post-production house has expanded to its third London office. It also has a facility in Brighton

Post-production house Coda has opened its third London office, called Coda Mews.

The office is on Great Portland Street, near its existing offices on Charlotte Street. Coda describes the location as a beautiful quiet mews. The building provides full post-production with four more offline suites (Premiere and/or Avid), two more audio suites with a voiceover booth, and another grading and online suite.

Steve Doran, commercial director, said: “We’ll be continuing to offer full post-production for promo, documentaries and factual programming across all our sites (London and Brighton) with our six in-house mixers and five in-house colourist/onliners.

“We’ve also brought in a new Christie laser project to support our feature film work. I’m personally so excited about Coda Mews, we knew straight away that it was the right location the moment we stepped through the doors. It naturally felt like a relaxing, creative environment even before we started the design and build to turn it into an up to date post facility.”