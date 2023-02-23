Coffee & TV has hired Lewis Crossfield as senior colourist, adding to its roster of Simona Cristea, George Neave and Tash Hicks.

Crossfield was most recently head of colour grading at Time Based Arts, a role he held since January 2019. He has collaborated with the likes of Seb Edwards for Penny ‘The Rift’ and ‘Creativity: It’s What Makes Us’ for the V&A, directed by Georgia Hudson, both of which have been shortlisted for Best Colourist at this year’s British Arrows Craft Awards.

This addition comes after Coffee & TV promoted Neave to senior colourist and Hicks to colourist. The colour grading team will be based at Coffee & TV’s new Clerkenwell studio, which includes four grading suites and a large Dolby Atmos grading theatre, in addition to a remote working setup.

Leonie Moreton, managing director of Coffee & TV, said: “Lewis’ work speaks for itself and we’re so thrilled to have him on board. His style will complement the existing team’s variety of looks. And wow, what a genuinely lovely human being. We’re very excited for the future.”

Crossfield added: “I’m really happy to have this amazing opportunity to join Coffee & TV, I love its vision and ambition for the future. I’m really looking forward to being a part of the team and getting stuck in.”