The company focuses on grading, VFX and motion graphics for brands, agencies and production companies

Creative studio ELMNTL has opened in Shoreditch, providing grading, VFX and motion graphics.

The company’s clients include brands, creative agencies and production companies, and the office houses both suites and open-plan project spaces.

The facility has been built around cloud-based creative tools, so processor-intensive tasks don’t require on-prem hardware, and artists can collaborate in the studio or remotely.

The studio was built in partnership with Big Pic Media, which supplied and installed the hardware required for monitoring, control and networking.

This included DaVinci Resolve Advanced Panels, Sony BVM HX-310 and PVM-X3200 monitors across colour grading, online and QC monitoring, as well as Sony A95k QD-OLED displays in client areas, calibrated to match the reference HX-310.

Big Pic Media worked alongside Konsistent Consulting, an AWS-approved independent consultant company, to specify, install and commission the on-prem hardware, networking and cloud-based infrastructure required to support the studio’s technical infrastructure.

Adam Welsh, Big Pic Media director, said: “ELMNTL has built a facility that is extremely friendly and welcoming. It has the infrastructure to allow creatives and clients to work in a flexible environment and make sure the work produced is of the highest standard, on time and on budget.”

Danny Whybrow, ELMNTL founding partner, added: “Adam and the Big Pic Media guys were great to work with, flexible and accommodating to our changing needs and expectations during the build. Our operations were up and running on schedule. We are now flat out on new projects with everything working perfectly. We look forward to bringing Adam and his team back to expand our studio facilities in the near future.”