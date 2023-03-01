The Cutting Room has launched an editing consultancy - The Cutting Room Consulting.

The first of its kind in the UK, TCR Consulting is run by MD Jen Lane and offers the edit consulting services of documentary editors Anna Price BFE, Kate Spankie, Sean Mackenzie BFE, Simon Barker BFE, Zoe Davis BFE and Ferg McGrath BFE. It aims to provide “US-style edit-doctor rigour” to UK broadcast and cinema documentaries.

Founder of The Cutting Room Editing, and now Consulting, McGrath explained the situation in which the services may be needed, assuring that consultants should not replace full-time editors: “There are lots of situations where you might want to bring in one of us. It could be a scenario where you’d like to hire a younger or less experienced editor or director and therefore having a more seasoned editor checking in and advising can help to mitigate the risk and support the edit. Or an edit may be going through a difficult phase and an extra pair of eyes may perceive a new solution. We’re never hired to replace an editor and it’s always for focused periods of input. We toyed with calling the consultancy ‘Wasabi’, because a little goes a long way.”

Edit consultants are either hired directly by broadcasters and streamers or by production companies.

McGrath added: “This is an activity that has been quietly bubbling under the surface. We’re just the first group to formalise it as a service. There’s more and more documentary content required, and a greater expectation from audiences as to what ‘premium’ means. We can only see the need for what we do becoming greater.”

Managing director Lane said: “The business-case for this venture was obvious to me. Currently the demand for experienced documentary editing talent in the UK and US far exceeds supply. This is due to a combination of new entrants in the marketplace snapping up talent, elevated audience expectations and longer edit schedules. In short, there aren’t enough good editors to go around.”