Digital Orchard has named Adam Shell as its head of technology.

Shell has spent the previous two years as director of workflow at YoYotta, which supplies workflow software to production and post-production. He also has an extensive number of credits as a colourist and finishing artist, working on tentpole features, adverts, and shorts.

With workflow and colour management firm Digital Orchard, Shell will work from its Chalfont St. Giles base and provide technical support to new and existing clients, whilst designing and implementing workflows for feature films, high-end television and commercial productions.

Shell joins the company the year after it upgraded its UK facility’s film scanning to 6.5K resolution, and became a B Corp.

He said: “I’m thrilled to join the Digital Orchard team and be a part of their exciting growth plans. The company’s vision for a unique post-production facility in an idyllic countryside location is compelling and I welcome the chance to be a part of this exciting new chapter.”

Sam Margaritis, managing director of Digital Orchard, added: “Adam could not have joined us at a more exciting time, and it’s a pleasure to have him on board. We are delighted to welcome him to our senior management team and I’m confident we will benefit hugely from the range & depth of his expertise.”