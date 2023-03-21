Fifty Fity is upgrading its storage technology, installing a single, high-res footage repository for all of its finishing suites.

Jigsaw24 Media has been brought in for the work, which will provide each suite with high-speed, native access to the material on pixstor, with ngenea automating the movement of media between Fifty Fifty’s NAS, Avid | NEXIS, and pixstor storage.

The installation is the first of Jigsaw24 Media’s new partnership with pixitmedia, which includes presales, systems integration and product support for pixitmedia’s storage and data solutions. For this project, Jigsaw24 Media’s presales, integration and support personnel are shadowing the pixitmedia team as part of a training and skills transfer programme. All subsequent projects will be managed, integrated and supported entirely by the Jigsaw24 Media team.

Michael Sienczak, head of technical operations at Fifty Fifty, said: “My experience with pixstor at previous facilities has been exemplary and we know that we can trust Jigsaw24 Media to put forward the best solution for our requirements. But the deciding factors were when the team demonstrated how ngenea automatically makes media available in anticipation of workflows and shared the future product development plans. We’re confident that this solution will meet both our current and future needs.”

Jigsaw24 Media’s head of innovation Chris Bailey added on its partnership with pixitmedia: “Storage may not be a sexy product, but the intelligent management of data across different storage systems that ngenea provides, along with pixstor’s 99% performance guarantee, is a real differentiator.

“The fact that almost all the high-end post-production tools at IBC2022 were being backed by pixitstor and ngenea running on AWS was further evidence that pixitmedia’s products are a good fit for our clients.”

pixitmedia CEO and co-founder Ben Leaver commented: “Jigsaw24 Media has an outstanding reputation in the UK post-production industry. Their technical expertise and extensive support team means that they’re able to provide the full cycle of services and support to our mutual customers. We’re looking forward to a long and successful partnership.”