Film London has launched the Grid Project, a pilot programme that aims to provide renewable energy to productions in the city.

The Grid introduces the supply of green energy via the mains network, installing an electrical feeder pillar at a key unit base in Victoria Park, London which productions can plug into. It has been funded by the Mayor’s Good Growth Fund supported through the London Economic Action Partnership; NBCUniversal; Interreg Europe’s Green Screen and the British Film Commission.

The Victoria Park pilot has been co-delivered with Tower Hamlets Council and The Film Office, engineering consultant ARUP, UKPN, contractor Ingenious Power and bespoke power distribution pillar specialist Lucy Zodion. 100% renewable energy will be supplied by Ecotricity.

The power cabinets are also available for use during events held in the park.

Adrian Wootton OBE, chief executive of Film London and the British Film Commission, said: “I am thrilled to launch the Grid Project today in Victoria Park. This is a never before done and innovative project in the UK, which we hope creates a template for future developments. We are fully committed to making our screen industries as sustainable as possible, and initiatives like the Grid Project are a brilliant way of guaranteeing lower levels of emissions and noise pollution.

“We are very proud to have led on the project, and I hope that the initiative can encourage new projects to enact similar sustainable solutions throughout London and the UK. Working together to address environmental challenges is crucial, and I would like to thank all our partners at NBCUniversal, the GLA and Interreg Europe who have been so valuable in supporting the launch of the project.’’

Shirley Rodrigues, Deputy Mayor for Environment and Energy, added: “The Grid Project is an innovative new pilot that will help reduce air and noise pollution in a new way, ensuring the film industry has access to green, sustainable energy and reducing the carbon footprint left by productions. It will make a big difference to people visiting Victoria Park, and will help pave the way for other projects to follow suit. I’m delighted to support Film London in leading the way on greening Britain’s film industry.”

Anne Rocheteau, finance officer for European Projects / Brume Delaunay, policy officer, Interreg Europe Joint Secretariat, commented: “We are delighted to witness the Grid Project official launch in Victoria Park. This pilot action contributes to leading the path to a greener audio-visual industry. It has been inspired by the knowledge of eight European partners and made possible with the support of the European Union via the Interreg Europe project, Green Screen. It is an excellent example of how interregional exchanges can contribute to decarbonising our continent. We hope that project results will inspire policymakers and audio-visual industry stakeholders from all around Europe.”

Dominic Reeve-Tucker, Managing Director of The Film Office, said: “We are proud to co-deliver this project demonstrating our commitment in helping our industry reduce the environmental impact of filming in both Tower Hamlets and London. This green energy supply in the iconic Victoria Park will support more sustainable production and creative activity in the area by improving air quality and achieving significant reductions in emissions and noise for the benefit of all parties. A huge thank you for all the hard work and efforts by all involved in helping to transition to a cleaner and more sustainable future.”