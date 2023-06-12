Final Pixel has launched Worldbuilders, an expanded virtual art department that specialises in realtime environment creation for virtual production.

This has included the hire of Chris Bouchard as VP supervisor in the UK. Bouchard has worked with studios such as ILM and Lux Machina, including on the Brain Bar for Ant Man & The Wasp Quantumania and supporting the VP teams running shows including Barbie, Hijacked, The Mandalorian 3, The Batman, and The Creator (2023).

His remit at Final Pixel is to use this experience with on-location filmmaking, art direction and as a VFX technologist into helping the Worldbuilders team with its work, as well as lead all on-set teams.

Bouchard said: “Absolutely delighted to join the team at Final Pixel. Final Pixel are thought leaders in VP who are experts at adapting this revolutionary technology for their clients, with the practical insight of being filmmakers themselves, and a roster of ace realtime artist talent.

“The future of production is leveraging real-time tools, from Previs to LED Volumes to VFX, and the photoreal abilities of Unreal Engine for virtual cinematography are getting better by the day. I can’t wait to get stuck in with the incredible artists at Final Pixel Worldbuilders, bringing the latest in digital artistry and virtual cinematography tools to the next wave of virtual productions.”

Final Pixel CEO Michael McKenna added: “With Worldbuilders, we are scaling up our virtual art department team, building on the expertise and workflow for realtime and Virtual Production which we have fine-tuned in the past 3 years as a leader in the field. Bringing Chris Bouchard onboard in the UK represents our continued growth in virtual production and focus on building the greatest team in the world. I’m particularly excited to see what he will bring our world-class team of Worldbuilders’’