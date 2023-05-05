Fitzrovia Post has added Jake Roberts as senior mixer and sound designer.

Roberts was a founder of sound design and audio post-production company Fonic, designing and building the Fonic studios from the ground up. He has worked on a range of animations, including Peppa Pig, The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About That, Thomas & Friends: Big World! Big Adventures! and Hey Duggee.

Roberts has also worked on other genres, including documentaries like Saddam’s Road To Hell, commercials for brands like Chipotle, features such as Residue for Netflix, The Facility (2012), Thomas & Friends: Sodor’s Legend of the Lost Treasure, and various other features from the franchise, as well as daytime shows including A Place In The Sun for Channel 4.

He joined Fitzrovia six months ago, and has already worked on a number of projects with the company.

Roberts said: “I am thrilled to join the talented vibrant team at Fitzrovia Post. I have been passionate about sound engineering and music production for most of my life, and I am excited to bring my skills and experience to Fitzrovia Post. I look forward to working with the team to deliver exceptional sound to our many clients.”

Fitzrovia Post CEO Keiran Brown added: “Jake’s exceptional knowledge and skill in sound design makes him the perfect fit for Fitzrovia Post. Having such an industry veteran on board is really exciting for us. Jake is a great guy to have around and very popular with our clients, I look forward to his contributions in providing our clients with the highest level of audio services.”