Foundry has extended its free trial licence to 90 days, and including access to its Nuke 15.0 open beta.

The trial period had been for 30 days, and the extension is in response to the drop off in work for VFX artists during the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Foundry hopes to allow those affected “to increase their employability and spur creativity” once production are back underway. Artists can get more information and sign up here. The extended trial period will launch after Siggraph 2023, which is currently taking place in LA, USA.

The company has also added beta access, which is usually only available to those with active subscriptions or maintenance for full commercial licences. Foundry moved Nuke to a subscription service earlier this year, with perpetual licences still available to existing customers until 2024.

Christy Anzelmo, chief product officer at Foundry, said: “We’re excited to be back in LA connecting with our community of artists and technologists on the 50th anniversary of Siggraph. This year we’ll be previewing upcoming releases across all Foundry products with customers and partners. In addition to an array of meetups and events during the week, the Foundry team will be supporting the open source community through engagements with the ASWF, MovieLabs, and the AOUSD.”