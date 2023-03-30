Gary Kelly has been appointed head of unscripted sound at Splice, after first joining the company earlier this year.

His credits include Lucky! for Discovery, Worlds Collide: The Manchester Bombings for ITV1, The Trump Show for BBC2, Moon Landing Live for Channel 4, Dynamo: Beyond Belief for Sky and Ambulance for BBC1, for which he was nominated for an RTS award.

In his new role, Kelly will oversee the sound production for Splice’s unscripted content.

He said: “It was very important for me to join a post house where I felt aligned with not only creatively, but culturally too. Having met the team, and knowing Splice’s aspirations, I feel I am joining the right company at the right time. Splice have already been involved with so many fantastic projects over the years, and I look forward to being able to contribute and add to that great body of work.”

Richard Folley, managing director of Splice, added: “We are thrilled to have Gary join the Splice team. His commitment to creative excellence makes him the perfect fit for our company. We are confident that his leadership and expertise will help us continue to deliver exceptional work for our clients.”