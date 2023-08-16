Halo has hired Alice Boreham as senior post producer, and Robbie Patterson as post producer.

The pair are part of an expansion of Halo’s production team, reacting to a demand for more SVOD, HETV, and scripted commissions.

Boreham arrives after two-and-a-half years as a post producer at Roundtable, and previously spent four years with Molinare. Meanwhile, Patterson started his career at The Farm, before moving onto The Edit and most recently spending three-and-a-half years at Clear Cut with a final position of post producer.

Head of production at Halo, Stephen Morrison, said: “Having worked with all of the large SVODs in the industry, Alice understands the intricacies of these workflows and having someone so experienced join the team who can hit the ground running is fantastic’.

“Robbie has come over from Clear Cut and is already proving to be an essential member of our team. He has shown he can handle complex projects from the get-go. They have both fitted into the team seamlessly - it’s like they have always been here. At a time when an experienced Production team is essential to the smooth running of the complex workflows of what we do, it makes me incredibly happy to have both Alice and Robbie in my team.”